Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $20.29 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 125,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.