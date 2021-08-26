Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $39.13 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $39,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

VMI stock opened at $244.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.92. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.36 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

