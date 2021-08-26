Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $35.56 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $35,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $58,785,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $939.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $945.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

