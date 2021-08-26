Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $23.80 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

