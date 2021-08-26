Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,412 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 875,671 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LPRO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

