Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,504,365 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $33,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.