Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 215,452 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.62% of The AZEK worth $41,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 38.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in The AZEK by 239.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in The AZEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.18 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 1,387 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $58,267.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

