Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,199 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 376,165 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $37,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 394.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $135,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 101.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 769.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

