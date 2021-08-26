Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells $483,858.93 in Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.