Arizona State Retirement System Sells 579 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $223.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

