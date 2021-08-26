Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,275 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Hologic by 432.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 9.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

