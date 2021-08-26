Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 982,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,692,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

