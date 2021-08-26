Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $485.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $285.92 and a 12 month high of $495.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.