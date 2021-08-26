Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

NYSE CRL opened at $432.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $433.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

