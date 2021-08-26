Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 267 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 173.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $63.98 on Thursday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

