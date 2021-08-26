ARGI Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after acquiring an additional 160,355 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after acquiring an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $167.48 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

