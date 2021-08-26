ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,263.79 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 225.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,189.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

