ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,273 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

