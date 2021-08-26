Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.80

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 3252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.