Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACRE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $727.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $7,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 278,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

See Also: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.