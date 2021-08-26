Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.02 million, a PE ratio of -590.35 and a beta of 0.87. Arco Platform has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Arco Platform by 19.5% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 157,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arco Platform by 82.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

