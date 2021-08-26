AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.96 and last traded at $73.01. Approximately 5,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,036,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07.
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,834.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $154,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
