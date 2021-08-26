AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.96 and last traded at $73.01. Approximately 5,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,036,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,834.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $154,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

