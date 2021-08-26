Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

