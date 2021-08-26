Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Timothy D. Cook Sells 2,386,440 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.54. 48,242,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,970,219. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $151.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,804,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,886,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $532,345,000 after purchasing an additional 147,278 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.