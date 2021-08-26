APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded APA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised APA from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of APA opened at $18.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.95. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

