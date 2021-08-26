Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Trading Up 0.1%

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANZU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $12,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $12,036,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $11,750,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $11,435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $9,544,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

