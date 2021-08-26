Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NLY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 98,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,510,729. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

