Anna M. Counselman Sells 608,355 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
UPST stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $223.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.52.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.