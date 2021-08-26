Anna M. Counselman Sells 608,355 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UPST stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $223.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.52.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

