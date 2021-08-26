Andrew Moor Sells 2,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,292,034.28.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Andrew Moor sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.43, for a total value of C$469,290.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00.

EQB stock traded down C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$153.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$73.49 and a 52 week high of C$159.01.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQB. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price target on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$162.11.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

