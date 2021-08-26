Anchor Market Cap Hits $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Anchor has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001634 BTC on exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $12,553.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.41 or 0.00779489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00100690 BTC.

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

