Analyzing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and IDT (NYSE:IDT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDT has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.3% of IDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of IDT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telenor ASA and IDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 0 8 2 0 2.20 IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and IDT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $13.10 billion 1.90 $1.85 billion $1.16 15.36 IDT $1.35 billion 0.87 $21.43 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than IDT.

Profitability

This table compares Telenor ASA and IDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 8.64% 27.37% 4.13% IDT 5.60% 53.22% 11.49%

Summary

Telenor ASA beats IDT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units. The Norway, Sweden, and Denmark geographical segments include fixed services like telephoney, internet and TV, and leased lines. The Broadcast segment comprises Canada Digital DTH in the Nordics, broadcasting, and data communication services via satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission in Norway and Belgium. The Other Units segment consists global wholesale, digital services, and corporate functions. The company was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services. The net2phone segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony. The company was founded by Howard S. Jonas in August 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

