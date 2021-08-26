Analyzing Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Sentage alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 5.55%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sentage and Synchrony Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.82 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.78

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.