Analyzing Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) & IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inovalon and IKONICS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 9.43 $22.58 million $0.48 83.85 IKONICS $13.43 million 3.62 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and IKONICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 5.55% 11.72% 4.28% IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inovalon and IKONICS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 4 1 0 2.00 IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovalon currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.84%. Given Inovalon’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Inovalon is more favorable than IKONICS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.0% of Inovalon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inovalon beats IKONICS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.