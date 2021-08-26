Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

8/13/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

8/10/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/21/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/16/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Legal & General Group Plc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.