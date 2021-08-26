Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AppHarvest (APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ: APPH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – AppHarvest is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – AppHarvest had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $32.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

8/9/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

8/3/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

7/30/2021 – AppHarvest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

7/20/2021 – AppHarvest was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

NASDAQ:APPH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppHarvest by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in AppHarvest by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

