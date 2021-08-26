Analysts Set NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) PT at $18.00

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

NS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

