Analysts Set First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target at $23.38

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 19.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 380.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,353. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.