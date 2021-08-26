Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $40.50

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

EVER has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,433. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $546.34 million, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,431 shares of company stock worth $1,231,393 in the last three months. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 108,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

