Analysts Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $56.20

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. 252,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,388. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

