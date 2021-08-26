Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT at $49.92

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

APYRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

