Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HKMPF. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

