Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

