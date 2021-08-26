Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 36,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,739. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 435.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after acquiring an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.