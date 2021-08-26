Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

FISV traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 69,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,895. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.78.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

