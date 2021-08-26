Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $272.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $85.62. 44,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.
EnPro Industries Company Profile
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
