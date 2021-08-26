Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $272.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

NPO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $85.62. 44,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

