Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

BLMN stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 369,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

