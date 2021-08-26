Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $3,162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $32,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.