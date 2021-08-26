Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.74 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $15.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $20.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.90. 16,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,195. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after buying an additional 246,014 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.