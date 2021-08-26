Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $7.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 925,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.