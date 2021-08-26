Analysts Anticipate Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce $13.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.99 million and the lowest is $9.56 million. Immatics reported sales of $9.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $40.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.52 million to $49.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.93 million, with estimates ranging from $35.87 million to $46.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.14. 233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.03. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth about $328,000.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

